Millwall injury update on midfielder pair ahead of London derby against Brentford

GARY Rowett said Ryan Leonard and Ben Thompson are unlikely to be available for the London derby against Brentford on Saturday.

The Lions make a first trip to the Brentford Community Stadium, their fifth-last game this season.

Leonard hasn’t played since the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 6 when he injured ankle ligaments.

Thompson’s last appearance was in the 3-2 defeat to QPR on March 17. He was ill and then picked up an injury in training after returning.

Millwall host Bournemouth at The Den this day week.

“Hopefully they won’t be too long. Next week might be a bit too soon for both,” Rowett said.

“Lenny was always just a little bit behind and Thommo picked his up which was a little bit of a pain at this stage of the season.”

Image: Millwall FC