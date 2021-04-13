Millwall manager has had ‘good conversation’ with Jed Wallace – as Lions aim to strike new deal

GARY Rowett said he has had a “good football conversation” with Jed Wallace – and will now leave negotiations over a new contract to the club’s hierarchy.

Wallace, who turned 27 last month, signed a long-term deal in November 2018 and Millwall want to agree new terms.

Former Portsmouth attacker Wallace first joined Millwall in January 2016 before another loan deal a year later and then a permanent move from Wolves in June 2017.

He has played 216 games for Millwall and scored 35 goals.

Negotiations are now taking place between the club and Wallace’s representatives.

“What I try to do is stick to the football side of things and concentrate on the pitch and working with the players,” Rowett said.

“I’ve obviously had a good football conversation with Jed and always do. He’s done really, really well for us and done brilliantly for me personally in the time that I’ve been here.

“I tend to pass all those things over to Harvey [Bussell], the head of recruitment, and [CEO] Steve [Kavanagh] and let them get on with it and see where that ends up.”

Image: Millwall FC