Millwall manager buoyed as thousands of season tickets sold for the 2021-22 season

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has been buoyed by the response of Lions supporters as they continue to snap up 2021-22 season tickets.

The club announced on Twitter on Monday that they had sold more than 3,500 tickets for next season as confidence grows that grounds will be operating at full capacity from August.

Millwall made tickets and memberships available two weeks ago despite uncertainty over the return of fans, but plenty of Lions supporters have shown they are confident that next season will see a return to normality.

It was confirmed last week that the League Cup final between Tottenham and Manchester City at Wembley this month would host 8,000 fans as the UK continues on the ‘roadmap’ out of the third lockdown.

And yesterday there were reports of a fan park in Trafalgar Square when London is one of 12 host cities for the delayed Euro 2020 this summer.

People flocked to pubs and restaurants with outdoor seating when they reopened on Monday.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh didn’t hesitate to admit “we need money” when he confirmed the tickets would be going on sale, but he stressed he understood if fans wanted to wait until there was more certainty over the opening of stadiums.

Millwall fans can buy in three windows and the club are currently offering a ‘Super Saver’ period which runs until May 17.

The last time The Den was at full capacity was February 29, 2020.

“It shows what our fans are all about,” Rowett said. “What’s important is we get our fans back and our atmospheres back at The Den.

“We’ll need it. It’s a big factor for us and if more people can buy season tickets and we can start to get crowds back next year then it will be an exciting season.”

