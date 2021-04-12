Millwall defender links up with Lions team-mate at Sutton – and is available for promotion clash

MILLWALL defender Junior Tiensia will link up with Lions team-mate Isaac Olaofe after joining Sutton United on loan for a month.

Tiensia, 20, has signed a 28-day youth loan and will be aiming to help the National League side bolster their bid for promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history.

Tiensia, who plays mainly as a left-back, has been close to a first-team appearance for Millwall after being in the match-day squad a number of times.

Olaofe has scored 10 league goals this season for Sutton, who dropped to second in the table after Hartlepool’s 2-0 win over Notts County on Saturday.

Sutton have four games in hand on the leaders and Tiensia will be available for the visit of Torquay United to Gander Green Lane on Tuesday night.

Matt Gray’s side are three points above Torquay with a game in hand.

