Kick-off time for Millwall’s London derby against Brentford at The Den brought forward

MILLWALL’S Championship meeting with Brentford at The Den next Saturday has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip.

The London derby was originally scheduled for 3pm but has been moved to 12.30pm as a mark of respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s Lions Store and Ticket Office have reopened today as the UK moves to the next stage on the government’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.

Image: Millwall FC