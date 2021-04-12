‘We need that little bit extra’ – Millwall boss says play-off chances almost over as he assesses season

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side’s top-six chances are “realistically over” after their 3-0 defeat to Swansea on Saturday was followed by other results later in the day that left the Lions 10 points off the play-offs.

Bournemouth, in sixth, also have one more game to play – six – than Millwall.

The Lions could have closed the gap to sixth to five points ahead of the later kick-offs, though Rowett admitted the play-offs were always a long shot.

“When the games occur [later Saturday], I’m pretty sure we will be further away from the top six than we were at the start of the day and if that’s the case then realistically our chances are over.

“I don’t think we ever really focussed on that, I don’t think we really ever looked at that as an option that’s within our grasp.

“We just wanted to keep the season going and see if someone slipped up in those positions.

“We didn’t do our bit which was to perform well, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy to beat Swansea, they’re a good side.

“I think what you find this season is it’s been a long season for everyone so far. I spoke to [Swansea boss] Steve [Cooper] earlier and we agreed it’s been a tough season in many ways, so I can forgive the players every now and then for not performing with the same level that we have done in recent weeks.

“I’m pretty pleased, I think there are plenty of teams below us in the league that would expect to be above us. The expectations of their fans and the money they have spent on players.

“For us it’s about trying to improve all the time but that doesn’t mean because we finished eighth last season that we have to finish better than eighth.

“It’s being a really solid Championship side. What you have seen in recent weeks is that we are a good Championship side but we need that little bit extra to be a really good side and I thought that showed today at times.

“We’re happy with what we’ve done, but when you’re there and you’ve got an opportunity it’s hard not to feel to disappointed when you don’t take it in the fashion we did today.”

