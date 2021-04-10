Swansea boss on ‘nuisance’ for Lions defence – and former Millwall target’s response after racist abuse

SWANSEA boss Steve Cooper said Andre Ayew was a “nuisance” to the Millwall defence as the Welsh said ended a four-match losing streak with their 3-0 win at The Den on Saturday.

Ayew scored just before the break before Jamal Lowe – who received racist abuse on social media after his team’s defeat to Birmingham – added two goals in the second half.

Swansea joined a seven-day boycott of social media with other clubs this week and Cooper paid tribute to Lowe’s (above, left, against Mahlon Romeo) response as his goals made sure of the points.

“First and foremost, we needed the win, there was no doubt about that,” Cooper said.

“But to do it in our way and our style away from home at a place like this, it just all adds up to a really positive day.

“We were a good version of ourselves today.

“I thought Wayne [Routledge] was excellent. Andre’s scored at a brilliant time, I thought he was a real nuisance for the Millwall defenders.

“But for Jam, it’s brilliant. I could see he was in a good position in the first half, and it’s not affected him and he then scores two. That’s how he is.

“You guys quite rightly ask me a lot about Jamal, but he doesn’t get affected by it, and a character like that is the sign of a really good player.”

Image: Millwall FC