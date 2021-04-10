TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Swansea – one change for the Lions as they aim to keep season alive

MILLWALL host Swansea at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they try to close the gap to the play-offs.

The Lions are aiming for four Championship wins in a row for the first time under Gary Rowett, while the Swans arrive in south London having lost their last four.

Team news

Rowett makes one change to his side, as Maikel Kieftenbeld returns for Kenneth Zohore and Jed Wallace moves up front.

Ryan Woods is back in the squad as Tyler Burey drops out.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, M Wallace, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Kieftenbeld, Mitchell; J Wallace, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Romeo, Ferguson, Woods, Williams, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Mahoney, Zohore.

Swansea City: 4-3-3: Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Guehi, Manning; Grimes (C), Fulton, Hourihane; Lowe, Ayew, Routledge.

Subs: Hamer, Cabango, Bidwell, Roberts, Latibeaudiere, Dhanda, Smith, O Cooper, Whittaker.

