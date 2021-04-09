CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Swansea

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has praised his “humble” and “brilliant” group who continue “impressing” him as they defy expectations to keep their top-six chances alive.

Despite injuries taking their toll all season – and now previous ever-present Shaun Hutchinson ruled out – the Lions still have an outside shot at the play-offs.

They have won three league games in a row for just the second time under Rowett and are eight points off sixth with six games left.

It’s a tall order, but Nottingham Forest were six points clear of Swansea with two games to go last season before a remarkable collapse allowed the Swans to sneak into the play-offs as Forest dropped out.

Rowett has stressed that the only focus is on the next game rather than setting any targets. Despite a run of just one win in 15 Championship games earlier this campaign, Millwall are only 13 points off their tally last season when they had a chance of finishing sixth with two games left.

The Lions host Swansea in SE16 this weekend and ironically it is Steve Cooper’s side that are now experiencing a major wobble as their automatic promotion chances fade.

The Welsh side were level on points with second-place Watford – with a game in hand – just five fixtures ago, but four consecutive defeats have left them trailing the Hornet by 10 points.

While the Swans were expected to compete for the top two, there is little pressure on Millwall as they bid for consecutive top-10 finishes at this level for the first time since 2005.

“Listen, full credit to the squad and the players,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “All I can say is they’re just a great group to work with because they want to win every game.

“You don’t have to really try and motivate them to work hard and want to put all their energy out onto the pitch.

“In lots of ways as well there have been some really good performances in there, to keep going, to go to places like Stoke, Derby, Reading, just winning games.

“Some games we’ve been behind, some games we get pegged back to be level and then they just always seem to find or at least try to find an answer.

“So I’ve been mightily impressed with the players since I’ve come in and they just keep impressing me.

“They’re so humble, they just want to work, they’re such a good group. They’ve been brilliant.”

Danny McNamara, 22, and Billy Mitchell, 20, have emerged as first-team regulars this year. Both played twice in four days over Easter despite their relatively little experience of the physical demands of the Championship.

Rowett added: “I think sometimes it works the other way for some players, physically they can just keep going. They’ve got that natural energy.

“Sometimes what you find with the younger players is that mentally it’s hard to keep focusing in the Championship because it’s so relentless.

“That’s their challenge. Danny switched off a couple of times first half [against Stoke], second half he was much better. Those little bits are the things that challenge you in games, different opponents. It’s the same with Billy.

“But with the games and experience they’re getting all the time they’ll be so much better for it next season.

“What both of them have shown is that they can be a fixture in the team rather than just a young player that comes through the odd game.

“They’ve both shown quality and real consistency so I’ve been impressed with both of them.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Woods returns after being unavailable against parent club Stoke.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Evans, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods, Mitchell; J Wallace, Bennett.

Match odds: Millwall 6/5 Draw 12/5 Swansea 7/4

Last meeting: Championship (October 3, 2020): Swansea 2-1 Millwall (Bidwell 46, Cabango, 68; Bradshaw 51).

