Millwall boss on future of National League striker – and it could be extra incentive for Sutton United

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted that Isaac Olaofe is set to be loaned out again next season but this time to a Football League club – giving Sutton United extra motivation to seal promotion.

Striker Olaofe, 21, has scored 10 goals in 28 league games this season to help the south London club to the top of the National League table.

Matt Gray’s side are two points ahead of Hartlepool United in second, but with three games in hand, with only the league winners automatically promoted.

The next two sides qualify for the play-off semi-finals before facing the winners of the quarter-finals.

Sutton are six points clear of third-place Torquay, though that gap narrowed by four points after Olaofe’s side drew their last two games 0-0.

Olaofe joined Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone on a season-long loan last August at the same time as Danny McNamara. But while McNamara’s impressive form for Callum Davidson’s side led to a recall and a regular spot in the Millwall team after his Lions debut, Olaofe only made two substitute league appearances in Scotland.

Oalofe was recalled and joined Sutton on loan until January before the agreement was extended until the end of this season.

If Sutton can clinch a first promotion to the Football League in their history then they would be in a good position to get Olaofe back for a third time.

But however the Yellows’ season pans out, Millwall will seek at least a League Two club to further develop the Lewisham-born forward.

“What you find with any young player is they get to a point where they need to go and prove it out on loan,” Rowett said.

“Danny Mac got to that point and he showed by performing at a really good level that he could come back into our team and play.

“Tanto’s the same. Maybe it would be nice to see him at [Football] League level. If he was to go out on loan again we would expect that to be at League level.

“If he can score goals there then of course that gives him a chance to come back and play for us.

“He’s a quick boy, he’s a powerful boy and what he’s started to add now is goals to his game.

“That type of player is always going to be sought after by us and by others.”

