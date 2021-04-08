Millwall boss pays tribute to double-century man – reveals how he had to be held back after injuries

JAKE Cooper completed the double-century of games in his Millwall career against Stoke City on Monday – with his boss Gary Rowett saying the defender “epitomises” the team spirit at the club.

Despite suffering two dislocated shoulders this season, Cooper has remarkably missed just four league games.

Cooper, 26, had been on a run lasting almost three years – 136 games – without missing a minute of Championship action before he popped his shoulder for the first time against Birmingham last November.

He dislocated the same shoulder against the same opponents in February, but was back just two weeks later.

And he reached game number 200 against the Potters.

“It’s fantastic. Coops epitomises the team spirit, as soon as he dislocated his shoulder the first thing he does is says he wants to play,” Rowett said.

“He’s missed four games this season with two dislocations and we had to hold him back for two of those games.

“He wanted to play and we had to say, ‘Coops, for your own sake we’re going to have to leave you for another week to give you a chance’.

“You want players like that, with that spirit and attitude. He’s been a huge part of our form and success this season.”

Image: Millwall FC