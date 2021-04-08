Successful partnership of unconventional front duo could alter Millwall’s transfer plans

THE success of the forward partnership of Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett could alter Millwall’s transfer plans this summer, according to Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Wallace and Bennett started the season as midfield attackers – and have played most of their football for the club on the wing – but injuries to central strikers resulted in Rowett pairing them together this year.

And the results have been spectacular, with nine goals between them in the league since January, the same as the combined total of strikers Matt Smith, Kenneth Zohore, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson all season.

In the six games they have started as the front two in 2021, Wallace and Bennett have been directly involved – scoring or assisting – in seven goals.

Rowett is prioritising strengthening Millwall’s attack in the summer, as well as trying to add a goal-scoring midfielder.

The Lions activated a one-year extension in Bradshaw’s contract this season, and Bodvarsson also has another year left on his deal.

Rowett hasn’t ruled out trying to sign Zohore permanently from West Brom, but his loan spell has been mixed. The 27-year-old has played in only 14 league games out of 36 since he joined from the Baggies, as he has been laid off with two injuries.

Rowett admitted the impact Wallace and Bennett have made in tandem could lead to a reassessment over summer plans for the attack.

“Yeah, possibly. It’s interesting because Mason early on after he arrived I spoke about how he might be better down the middle, more effective,” Rowett said.

“With Jed, he always benefits from just being able to go and use his energy without too many constraints on him.

“When you’re a winger and you’re constantly having to chase someone back into your own half if you haven’t got the ball, those things just take away your energy in and around the top end of the pitch.

“At the minute, to give Jed that little bit of freedom has really, really suited him.

“Both him and Mason have struck up an understanding. They actually complement each other well with that little bit of physicality and Mason being able to hold the ball up and win headers and fight and be strong.

“Jed provides the energy off that.

“So they’ve been good, but we’re still essentially after the same thing. We still need more goals next season, we need more forward options.

“But how that might look in terms of numbers might possibly change because of those two’s form.”

