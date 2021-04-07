NewsAtDen’s March Millwall Player of the Month

Wednesday, April 7, 2021
BILLY Mitchell has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for March, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 20-year-old Millwall midfielder carded an average score of 6.8 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Mitchell has become a regular in Gary Rowett’s side this year after two hamstring injuries delayed his first appearance of the season until February.

Mitchell ended the month with a better average rating than Scott Malone (6.5) and Jake Cooper (6.4) as Rowett’s side continued their good form this year.

Scott Malone is in the running for Millwall’s player of the year
Jake Cooper reached the milestone of 200 appearances for Millwall this season

