NewsAtDen’s March Millwall Player of the Month

BILLY Mitchell has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for March, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 20-year-old Millwall midfielder carded an average score of 6.8 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Mitchell has become a regular in Gary Rowett’s side this year after two hamstring injuries delayed his first appearance of the season until February.

Mitchell ended the month with a better average rating than Scott Malone (6.5) and Jake Cooper (6.4) as Rowett’s side continued their good form this year.