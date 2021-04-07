Striker’s Millwall career could be over – with boss all but ruling him out of the rest of the season

MATT Smith is set to miss the rest of the season – meaning he may have played his last game for Millwall.

Smith is currently out with a broken foot and Rowett doesn’t expect him to play again in this campaign with just six games left.

Smith, who will be 32 in July, is out of contract this summer.

Ben Thompson is also set to be unavailable for this Saturday’s game against Swansea at The Den, and Ryan Leonard is still absent.

Shaun Hutchinson pulled up in the 1-0 win against Rotherham on Good Friday and was having a scan on Tuesday.

“His calf was tight at the start of the game,” Rowett explained. “I don’t know whether it’s the grounds getting hard around now, the training pitches. It’s a different surface that players are on.

“Hutchy’s calf felt tight and when he went to play the ball forward he felt a bit of a pop.

“We’ve just got to wait and see [the scan] with that one but I’m sort of preparing for the worst in him not featuring again this season, but who knows.

“Matt’s more or less been ruled out as well because of the nature of his energy, the length of time needed to recover.

“Even if he came back tomorrow he’d probably need a couple of weeks of fitness work. Therefore we’re really running out of time.

“Ben came back [after illness] but he’s got a knock at the minute. He’s unavailable as well.”

Image: Millwall FC