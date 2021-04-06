Key Millwall defender unlikely to play again this season – plus update on Ryan Leonard

SHAUN Hutchinson is unlikely to play again this season, Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.

Hutchinson went off injured in the first half of the 1-0 win over Rotherham at The Den on Friday.

Club skipper Alex Pearce replaced the vice-captain as the Lions defeated Stoke 2-1 away on Easter Monday.

“It seems every time one of the injured players comes back when of the fit ones gets injured,” Rowett said.

“We lost Shaun Hutchinson which is a huge, huge blow to us at the moment.

“Hutchy is having a scan in the next few days so hopefully we will find out the severity of it, but I don’t think he will play again this season.

“Ryan Leonard is still a couple of weeks away.

“I managed to get Maikel [Kieftenbeld] out there today, I didn’t feel I could start him because of his fitness level.

“But again we’ll keep patching up and seeing if we can keep coming to places like this and winning.

“We’ll keep going to see how long we can keep the season alive.”

Image: Millwall FC