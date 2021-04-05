TEAM NEWS: Stoke City vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are in Stoke for their Easter Monday clash against the Potters as they aim to move closer to the top six.

Michael O’Neill’s side also have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs as they are level on points with the Lions.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett returns to the 5-2-3 formation with the ineligible Ryan Woods and injured Shaun Hutchinson dropping out of the squad.

Club captain Alex Pearce and Kenneth Zohore return to the starting XI, with the loanee frontman starting for the first time since the trip to Reading on 13th February.

Ben Thompson is absent again through illness.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, M. Wallace, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Evans; J. Wallace, Zohore, Bennett

Substitutes: Fielding, Williams, Bradshaw, Ferguson, Romeo, Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Bodvarsson, Burey

Here is the hosts’ line-up…