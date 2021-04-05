‘No extra meaning’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Easter Monday trip to former club Stoke City

GARY Rowett said there is no special meaning in the Easter Monday fixture at Stoke City just because it’s one of his former sides.

Rowett has faced the Potters three times as Millwall boss and has yet to lose, the Lions winning 2-0 in his first game in charge followed by two 0-0 draws.

Rowett was appointed Stoke boss in May 2018 but he was sacked the following January.

Millwall are aiming to keep their slim play-off chances alive as they face a side they are level on points with.

“I feel the same as I do for any other away game, quite frankly. It’s another game for us, it doesn’t really matter where it is,” Rowett said.

“There’s no fans there so it’s not going to feel like there’s any extra meaning for me. And there wouldn’t be anyway.

“We just want to try to get three points. Stoke are a good side, they’ve got strong, physical players and have had a good result [Friday, 2-0 at Bristol City].

“Our focus is less about where we’re going and more about that it’s the next game, there are seven to go and we’re trying to keep the season alive for as long as we can.

“If we want to do that we’ve got to go and put another big performance in on Monday.”

Image: Millwall FC