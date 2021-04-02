Millwall boss has clear goals as Lions still in play-off picture – points to Nottingham Forest collapse

GARY Rowett said there is no “desperate aim” to try to reach the play-offs – but pointed to the example of Nottingham Forest last season to illustrate how unpredictable the Championship can be.

Millwall moved to within seven points of sixth place with their 1-0 win over Rotherham at The Den on Good Friday, before Barnsley’s meeting with Reading later in the day.

Forest went seven points clear of seventh-placed Derby with six games left after their 1-0 win over Bristol City last season.

With two games left, Forest were fifth and six points ahead of Swansea, who were eighth, before a remarkable set of results in the last two match-days saw the Swans sneak into sixth and Forest drop to seventh.

Rowett insists Millwall’s aims are simple.

“Our job is to try to win as many games as we can by the end of the season. How we do that at this point doesn’t really matter,” Rowett said.

“At times today we actually moved the ball really well. At times today we were a little bit disappointed with how we moved it.

“But we came away with three points.

“For me, at this point in the season it’s just, keep trying to win, keep trying to win.

“You saw it last season with Forest who were in a very comfortable position in the play-offs and that little bit of pressure, trying to stay in those top-six positions means that some teams have a little wobble.

“We’re not really looking at it as a real desperate aim, we’re looking at it as, let’s keep trying to win games and let’s see where those last few games lie for us.

“We want to finish with as many points, as many wins, as many goals, as many positions up the table as we can.

“That will be our aim regardless of what the league says mathematically.”

Image: Millwall FC