Gary Rowett on whether Millwall were ‘fortunate’, Rotherham penalty appeals and red card

GARY Rowett dismissed the notion Millwall were “fortunate” to beat Rotherham at The Den on Good Friday – after Bart Bialkowski saved a late penalty in the 1-0 win.

Jed Wallace put the Lions in front in the 64th minute before Bialkowski saved Michael Smith’s spot-kick six minutes from time.

It meant Bialkowski matched last season’s total of 16 clean sheets in the league, with seven games left this campaign.

“Fortunate, or indebted to your goalkeeper for making a great save?” Rowett said when asked if Millwall were lucky to get three points. “I felt the game should have been out of the way by that point.

“We had some very good opportunities, their keeper’s made some very good saves. A couple of times in the first half Scott’s [Malone] put Jed in and a better touch gives him a great opportunity.

“Mason [Bennett] has one when Jed makes a run but he plays it too early when he could have opened the space up.

“Danny Mac forces a save from the keeper. Connor [Mahoney] comes on and finds half a yard but couldn’t quite finish.

“Jed’s finish to be 1-0 up was a lovey goal and a goal worthy of winning any game.

“But Rotherham just don’t give up, they refuse to be ruled out and they keep trying to do the right things.

“With [Rotherham down to] 10 men I felt we could have made it a lot easier for ourselves, but a combination of our little bit sloppy, poor passing and Rotherham’s desperation to still keep doing the right things forces a penalty.

“At first I thought it was Pearcey [Alex Pearce] he’d adjudged to have fouled the player and I wasn’t quite sure what on earth he’d given it for. But when I watched it back I think it was Murray and it probably looked like a penalty.

“It was a great save from Bart and it gets us the points.”

The Millers had Richard Wood sent off in the 56th minute for a foul on Wallace.

Rowett said: “I thought it was a red card. I’m not one for desperately trying to get players sent off. But I just felt as though it was good play from Jed and Mason and then Jed makes a great run. When Mason manages to find a great pass, a reverse-pass back to him, Jed’s in.

“The player just bringing him down [meant] there wasn’t any other decision in my opinion the ref could have made.”

Freddie Ladapo had a penalty appeal in the first half before Rotherham got the decision late on.

“The one first half when I first saw it I felt maybe we were fortunate to get away with it,” Rowett said. “When I watched it back I felt Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] got a little bit of his arm but I didn’t think it was enough to be a penalty.

“The actual penalty was probably a lot clearer.

“We had a lot worse scenario at Blackburn when we had four penalty appeals turned down and when you watch them back you see all four were penalties.”

“It was a big save from Bart and disappointing for Rotherham.”

