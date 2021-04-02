Millwall’s ever-present defender could face weeks out after limping off in win over Rotherham

GARY Rowett said Shaun Hutchinson could be out for “weeks” after the centre-back went off injured in the 1-0 win over Rotherham at The Den on Friday.

Hutchinson, 30, hadn’t missed a minute of league action this season – one of only two outfield players in the Championship with that record – before he limped off in the 32nd minute to be replaced with Alex Pearce.

“He felt as though he pulled his calf, I don’t know what severity it is at this point,” Rowett said.

“But for it to make Hutchy come off I’d imagine it’s reasonably serious, a matter of weeks.

“It’s disappointing to get to a point when we’re bringing the likes of Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld back in to then lose one of our best players the other direction.

“It’s certainly very disappointing.

“But it’s one of those seasons, part of it is navigating those moments and seeing if you can maintain your form.”

Image: Millwall FC