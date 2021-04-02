REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Rotherham United

By Jake Sanders at The Den

BARTOSZ Bialkowski was the hero for Millwall after saving a late penalty in their 1-0 victory over Rotherham following Jed Wallace’s second-half screamer.

Wallace brilliantly volleyed into the top corner 19 minutes after the interval, before the Lions needed Bialkowski to make an outstanding save from Michael Smith’s 84th-minute spot-kick as Gary Rowett’s side collected their third victory in four matches to strengthen their position in the top half.

Millwall remain 10th, though they’re just seven points off sixth, but that could change tonight with Reading and Barnsley facing off.

Match details

Following a scrappy opening, Rotherham almost broke the deadlock on 12 minutes but unfortunately for Millers striker Freddie Ladapo his speculative effort whistled past the post with Bialkowski scrambling across goal.

Moments later, Ladapo wanted a penalty after a coming-together with Shaun Hutchinson, but nothing was given despite strong appeals from the visiting players and the away technical area.

Mason Bennett and Wallace then wasted a good counter-attacking opportunity at the end other – with the latter denied by a crucial block from Richard Wood.

Wood was then involved at the other end as he glanced Daniel Barlaser’s free-kick towards the far post, but Bialkowski saved before the Lions eventually scrambled clear.

Just before the break, Scott Malone played an inch-perfect pass to put Wallace through on goal but his first touch was poor and the chance was gone.

Millwall threatened again as Bennett met Malone’s near-post corner but couldn’t get the ball on target.

Nine minutes into the second period Rotherham wanted a penalty again when they felt Ladapo was impeded, but their appeals were once more waved away.

Sixty seconds later, referee John Brooks was in the thick of the action and this time he did make a key decision as he sent off Millers defender Wood after he hauled down Wallace, who was in the clear after latching on to Bennett’s pass.

Wallace drilled into the wall from the resulting free-kick, before Danny McNamara’s rasping follow-up forced Viktor Johansson into an excellent stop.

Bennett went even closer just past the hour-mark, but after wonderfully trapping Malone’s looping cross he was always stretching and saw his deflected effort roll agonisingly off the post.

But from that corner Millwall finally got their breakthrough. Malone’s out-swinger missed almost everyone, but not Wallace, who produced a spectacular half-volley into the top corner through a crowded penalty area for his ninth Championship goal of the campaign.

Substitute Connor Mahoney – making his first appearance since November – almost doubled Millwall’s advantage soon after his introduction, but he dragged wide following some impressive footwork initially to create the chance.

And the Lions were almost made to pay for those missed efforts six minutes from time when Rotherham were awarded a penalty after Smith was upended by Alex Pearce in the box.

But the Millers frontman was unable to beat Bialkowski from 12 yards as the Polish goalkeeper made an outstanding reflex save to help the Lions to three points.

Shaun Hutchinson injury blow

Millwall’s injury record this season has been nothing less than wretched.

The majority of Rowett’s first-team squad have spent some time on the sidelines through injury – with Bialkowski and Hutchinson two rare exceptions. Both before today were two of only five ever-present players in the Championship this season.

Hutchinson’s record of appearing in every minute in the league actually stretched back to December 2019, but after he was forced off just past the half-hour mark the Lions vice-captain’s record ended at 64 matches.

Jed Wallace comes up with the goods once again

Millwall-Rotherham games are rarely spectacular, and this was no different.

The previous three second-tier meetings between the sides had produced just two goals – with the Millers’ previous trip to the capital a goalless draw. You sensed it was always going to take a moment of magic to separate the two sides.

And that’s exactly what happened here, and it was little surprise that it came from Wallace.

Over the years, the Millwall attacker has scored some memorable goals – Northampton, Bristol City and Reading to name a few – and this was right up there with the very best in his Lions career.

Team news

Rowett named an unchanged side from Millwall’s victory over Middlesbrough prior to the international break.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Kenneth Zohore returned to the match-day squad for the first time since February.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson (Pearce 31), M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell (Mahoney 73), Evans, Woods (Kieftenbeld 87); J Wallace (Zohore 73), Bennett (Bodvarsson 73)

Subs: Fielding, Romeo, Williams, Bradshaw.

Image: Millwall FC