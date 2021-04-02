TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Rotherham United – Same team but duo return for first time since February

CHAMPIONSHIP football resumes after the international break as Millwall host Rotherham United at The Den on Good Friday.

The Lions are 10 points off sixth and face a side in a desperate battle to avoid the drop into League One.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names the same team that started in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough before the international break.

Kenneth Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld return to the squad for the first time since February, with Shane Ferguson and Tyler Burey dropping out of the match-day 18.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods, Mitchell; Bennett, J Wallace.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Romeo, Williams, Mahoney, Kieftenbeld, Zohore, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw.

Here is the Rotherham side: