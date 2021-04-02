Millwall’s internationals return for Rotherham clash after mixed World Cup qualifying starts

MILLWALL’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson rejoined the squad ahead of the game against Rotherham at The Den after mixed starts to their World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Bodvarsson’s Iceland lost 3-0 away to Germany and 2-0 in Armenia in their opening two games in qualifying for Qatar 2022. Bodvarsson started both games up front, playing for 89 minutes and 77 minutes.

The forward was then an unused substitute in Iceland’s 4-1 win away to Liechtenstein on Wednesday evening.

Ferguson was an unused substitute as Northern Ireland got their qualifying under way with a 2-0 defeat in Italy.

Ferguson played left wing-back in the 2-1 defeat at home to the USA in a friendly, the 10th game without a win in 90 minutes under Ian Baraclough.

Northern Ireland got their first point of the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Bulgaria at Windsor Park on Wednesday, but Ferguson remained on the bench.

