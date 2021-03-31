Thursday, April 1, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall fans back club and buy 2021-22 season tickets as hopes grow over returns to grounds

Staff

MILLWALL supporters are getting behind the club and buying 2021-22 season tickets after they went on sale yesterday. 

The Lions are preparing for a full-capacity Den when the new campaign kicks off in the first week of August.

As of yesterday, more than 30 million people in the UK had received at least one dose of the vaccine as cases, hospitalisations and deaths continue to drop from this year’s peak in January.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said in February the aim is for all restrictions to be lifted by June 21, if certain conditions are met, including the vaccine rollout.

In a video interview on the club’s website, chief executive Steve Kavanagh said he understood there are a number reasons why some supporters would want to wait before buying their season tickets.

“I think it’s really important that that transparency is there, we’re trying to show people what’s happening, show the benefits,” Kavanagh said.

“I understand some people now might have uncertainty in their jobs, be unclear on when furlough unwinds, we get all that.

“If you can do it now, we want to reward you because there is an element of risk in it – there is an element of risk in everything in the current climate.

“As we move down the road, if you want a bit more time, we get that, but you can see what it means to you in terms of the pricing.

“We’re trying to be fair and reasonable and fair to where the economy is, to where people are and where we are as a club.

“We’re all suffering, to an extent.”

Millwall had sold 500 season tickets by 4pm on Tuesday as fans avail of cheaper prices by purchasing in the first window of availability, which runs until May 17.

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)