Millwall chief executive explains why club have put 2021-22 season tickets on sale – despite uncertainty

MILLWALL CEO Steve Kavanagh believes “the whole country feels more positive” as he explained the decision to make 2021-22 season tickets available to buy this week.

There are three windows in which fans can buy tickets for next season, with prices varying in each.

Kavanagh admitted “we need money” as supporters are being incentivised to buy in this window – which runs until May 17 – with a price freeze.

But Kavanagh also understands some fans will want to wait until it is more certain that stadiums can operate at full capacity from the start of next season.

There is a chance of pilot events this season, while Denmark, for example, have said they will have fans at the Parken Stadium when the delayed Euro 2020 starts this June.

“I think the whole country feels a bit more positive,” Kavanagh said as he gave an update on Millwall’s website this week. “The sun’s shining. The vaccine rollout is working, as we can see, and there’s a positivity that next season we’ll be back to full crowds.

“We think it’s important we start planning for that now. For all our mindsets and mental wellbeing we want to get back to seeing normal life.

“Season tickets and having fans here is a normal part of that and we need to get those plans in place.

“So let’s get them on sale and hopefully those who buy now we can reward them with a price-freeze. They can help us and we can help them.

“We do appreciate there’s an element of risk buying now, an element. No one knows what’s coming, no one thought a year ago we’d be where we are today.

“If you can buy now, can financially afford it and feel confident as we do that we’re moving down the pathway – as Boris [Johnson] says, there are no obstacles in the way at the moment.

“We do recognise others will want to wait until there is even more confidence. That’s fine but somewhere in this we want to financially reward those who can reward us now as we did with the 3,000 that bought last year. We’ve hopefully looked after them as best we could in difficult circumstances.

“I’m not going to hide from the fact, we need money. Season tickets would normally be on sale now so we want to get them on sale and if you can buy them we are rewarding you by freezing the prices.”

