Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Millwall striker and midfielder edge closer to returns as they join in contact training at Calmont

KENNETH Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld trained on Monday as they target returns from injury after the international break. 

Striker Zohore has been out since Millwall’s 2-1 win at Reading on February 13, while midfielder Kieftenbeld hasn’t played since going off at half-time in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 6.

Connor Mahoney, who has been out since November, also trained and is slightly further along as he is set to be available to face Rotherham United on Friday.

Lions boss Gary Rowett also hopes to have midfielder Ryan Leonard back early next month.

The Lions hope to have Kenneth Zohore back for the run-in
Shaun Hutchinson offers a drink to Alex Pearce at a sunny Calmont Road
Boss Gary Rowett and assistant Adam Barrett overseeing things
Bart Bialkowski cools down

