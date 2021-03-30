Millwall midfielder on his big aims for next season – plus team-mate helping him settle after absence

BILLY Mitchell is looking forward to getting a full pre-season under his belt to come back “firing on all cylinders” – but first he wants to pack in as much experience as possible in this campaign.

Despite making his debut in 2019, Mitchell has started just four league games for Millwall, with two hamstring injuries this season keeping him out until February.

Yet he was man of the match in the Lions’ 1-0 win over Middlesbrough before the international break and is set to retain his place in the team against Rotherham this Friday.

Mitchell, who turns 20 next month, tore his hamstring last pre-season after the squad had just two weeks off following the delayed 2019-20 campaign.

“I was excited to come back into pre-season last summer but then things went a little bit wrong,” he said.

“This pre-season it will be nice, hopefully coming off the back of a good finish to the season potentially learning a few things.

“It will be good to have a proper rest and then come back firing on all cylinders for the new season. I know I said it at the beginning of last season but hopefully before the next one I’ll have a little bit of experience under my belt and make a proper impact.”

Mitchell has developed a good partnership with Ryan Woods, and is enjoying playing alongside his team-mate.

Mitchell said: “It’s been great. Woodsy is vastly experienced at this level and he’s been a help for me. It’s the first time I’m back in the team for a while so undoubtedly there are going to be a few nerves, but he’s been really good to settle me down.

“I think we complement each other quite well. People have seen recently the quality he has on the ball, he can pick a pass and play forward passes and through-balls.

“Naturally my game is a bit more combative in trying to win the ball back. I can then give it to him and let him do the rest.

“That’s a partnership that can hopefully work well for the rest of the season.”

