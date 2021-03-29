Millwall loan watch: Lions centre-forward into double-figures in league as Sutton fight back

ISAAC Olaofe scored his 10th league goal of the season to spark Sutton United’s fightback in their 2-2 draw at Halifax on Saturday.

Bill Chadwick and Jack Earing scored to put the hosts 2-0 ahead after 61 minutes.

But Lions striker Olaofe netted his second goal in two games and sixth this year to halve the deficit with 15 minutes left.

And five minutes from time, former Millwall forward Craig Eastmond made it 2-2 to stretch Sutton’s unbeaten National League run to 12 games.

The south London side – who are chasing a place in the Football League for the first time – are four points clear of Hartlepool with three games in hand.

Sutton have played the same number of games as third-place Torquay but are 10 points clear of the Gulls.

Sutton travel to 12th-place Boreham Wood this Friday.

Graphic: @ShedCreative