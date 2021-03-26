Millwall winger gets another hour of competitive action as he targets return against Rotherham

CONNOR Mahoney got another hour of competitive action under his belt as Millwall under-23s defeated Colchester 3-2 on Friday afternoon.

It was the young Lions’ first win in ten games – since their 6-1 Professional Development League victory over the same opponents last December.

Kevin Nugent’s side took the lead in Essex in the 13th minute through defender Arthur Penney and Tyler Burey got his second goal in two games 30 minutes in to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Jayden Davis came on for Burey at the break and then midfielder Sean O’Brien replaced Mahoney after an hour.

O’Brien netted the third for Millwall just nine minutes later before the hosts scored in the 76th and 85th minutes to make it a nervy finale.

Harry Ransom – the defender who was on loan at Dover in National League earlier this season – was brought on for Jack Leahy to help Nugent’s side see out the game.

Millwall: Sandford; Moss, Tiensia, Duncan, Penney, Muller, Burey (Davis, 46), Skeffington, Alexander, Leahy (Ransom, 87), Mahoney (O’Brien, 60).

Subs: Gillmore, Abdulmalik.

