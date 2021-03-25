Millwall midfielder agrees with boss as change to ‘mindset’ should mean promotion challenges

GARY Rowett doesn’t want Millwall to be satisfied with a top-half finish – and Billy Mitchell agrees that the Lions have the potential to challenge for the play-offs.

It’s not yet out of the question this season, though with a 10-point gap to sixth Millwall would have to win nearly all of their remaining games to have a chance.

Mitchell feels Millwall are “established” in the Championship after four consecutive seasons in the second tier, and they are on course for a third top-10 finish in the last four campaigns.

But with Mitchell and Danny McNamara breaking through to become regulars and with huge potential to improve, as well as Rowett’s determination to improve the attack this summer with new signings, the Lions are not far away from being regular promotion challengers.

“Although you’d say we are a pretty established Championship side now, for a club of our size a top-10 finish or a top-half finish is a good achievement,” Mitchell.

“To do that more than once would be really good for the club, it shows that we’re pretty established.

“But since Gary Rowett’s come in he’s definitely changed that mindset of just wanting to be happy with a top-ten finish.

“Now we look at it and think we really should be trying to push for those top-six positions.

“You’re always going to look back on games and think perhaps we could have done that better, but I do genuinely believe that with the squad we have we can achieve big things.

“Whether that’s a good push towards the end of this season or next season we’ll just have to see.”

