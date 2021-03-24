Millwall loan watch: Lions striker on the mark again as Sutton United continue historic bid

ISAAC Olaofe helped strengthen Sutton United’s bid to reach the Football League as he won a penalty and scored in their 3-1 win at Bromley on Tuesday night.

Olaofe netted his ninth goal in his 25th National League game this season against a Bromley side without former Millwall defender Byron Webster.

The visitors went ahead in the south London derby through Mark Cousins’ own goal before Olaofe was fouled in the box and Harry Beautyman scored from the spot.

Striker ‘Tanto’ Olaofe then ran clear to make it 3-0 in the 70th minute before Jack Bridge’s consolation with 11 minutes left.

Sutton are four points clear of Hartlepool at the top of the table with three games in hand as they bid for the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history.

“Tanto especially has been excellent for us, he got down the side and won a penalty for us,” manager Matt Gray told SUFCtv. “A reasonably comfortable second half. The centre-halves were outstanding and Tanto’s got down the side again and deserved his goal for his work-rate today.

“Their full-backs push high and that leaves the centre-halves exposed at times, and with Tanto’s pace we always knew he was going to be a threat, especially on the counter for us and balls down the side. He did that numerous times for us.

“He managed to get in the box and was brought down, and it was a great penalty from Harry.

“[The third goal] was probably a little bit untidy – he’d say it wasn’t – but it’s looped off the keeper and gone in. He got the little bit of luck he deserved for his energy and work-rate tonight.”

Graphic: @ShedCreative