Millwall midfielder’s impressive running stats in win against Middlesbrough revealed

BILLY Mitchell has certainly hit the ground running since his return from injury – as he covered 11.2km in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

That’s above average for a Championship player and Mitchell’s other stats were also impressive.

He had the second-most number of touches – 65 – after Shaun Hutchinson (80), completed 33 passes – including the one to set up Jed Wallace before the goal – 12 recoveries of the ball, four clearances and won seven duels.

Mitchell was making just the fourth league start of his senior career, and was rated man of the match by Millwall fans after coming out on top in his second-half battle with former Lions midfielder George Saville.

Mitchell – who turns 20 next month – likes to delve into his match statistics to get a “better picture” of his performances.

“We have an app that’s accessible to all the players. If I did want specific stats I could go to either [performance analyst] Dave Carolan or some of the analysis staff.

“In some games stats are more useful to look at than in others. I do on the whole try to get a picture of how I’ve done as an individual and how we’ve done as a team. I think it helps to give you a better picture of how you’ve performed in the game.

“We wear GPS units for the games that track all our physical metrics from high-speed running, sprint distance, number of touches of the ball.

“The other day I covered 11.2 kilometres. It depends on the type of pitch, the stadium, the type of game it is but I’d say anywhere from 10.5km and just over 11km is probably normal.”

Mitchell only made his first appearance this season in February after two hamstring tears.

He added: “I’ll be honest, considering we played Saturday my legs are struggling a little bit at the moment [on Tuesday]. The international break and the rest has come at a good time.

“I’ve had enough time off this season but at the same time having not played so many games it’s hitting me a little bit harder than normal.”

*Read exclusive interviews with Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara in this Thursday’s Southwark News.

Image: Millwall FC