Connor Mahoney makes competitive appearance as he remains on course for Millwall’s run-in

CONNOR Mahoney made his latest comeback from injury in Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in their Professional Development League game on Monday.

Another senior player, Tyler Burey, also started and he scored in the 20th minute to put Kevin Nugent’s side ahead at Meadow Lane.

Julian Larsson equalised from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage-time as the Lions drew consecutive games.

Mahoney played the first half as he aims for senior involvement next month for the first time since November. George Alexander was back on the bench after completing a three-match suspension.

Millwall remain in sixth place in the Professional Development League (South), five points off the play-off places with six matches remaining.

The Lions travel to Colchester this Friday, when Mahoney is scheduled to play an hour before returning to first-team training next Monday.

Millwall: Gillmore, Moss, Tiensia, Muller, A Mitchell (Davis, 25), Strachan, Burey, Skeffington, Leahy (Abdulmalik, 80), Mahoney (O’Brien, 46), Duncan.

Subs not used: Hammond, Alexander.

Image: Millwall FC