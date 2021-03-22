Millwall boss on Danny McNamara recall for Mahlon Romeo – plus Ben Thompson absence

GARY Rowett has explained the decision to bring Danny McNamara back into the side against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

McNamara started for the first time since February 2 in place of Mahlon Romeo and helped the Lions to a 1-0 win over Boro.

Rowett said Ben Thompson was absent from the squad due to illness.

Lions academy duo McNamara and Billy Mitchell started and excelled against Neil Warnock’s side.

Rowett was asked after Saturday’s win why he felt it was the right time to bring McNamara back into the side.

“Wednesday [at QPR] I thought Mahlon was excellent but his numbers in terms of his output were really, really high,” Rowett said.

“When you’ve got a player like Danny there I thought it was the right time to do that.

“Mahlon goes away for the international break so he gets a little breather going into that.

“I just felt it was sensible to put Danny back in. Thommo was ill today but I probably would have played Billy Mitchell anyway.

“I felt Billy Mitchell’s energy, driving us forward in the game, there were always going to be a lot of second balls, midfield battles and I thought he did really well.

“I’ve said it before, we’ve got some really good young players at the club and what we’re starting to see is a couple of them really embedding themselves into the team and performing well at Championship level.

“Hats off to all the guys [in the academy] who have worked with those players.”

