‘We’re at Millwall – you have to be determined’: Middlesbrough boss slams players after Den defeat

MIDDLESBROUGH boss Neil Warnock slammed his forwards for their first-half display after their 1-0 defeat against Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

Warnock made three substitutions at half-time having already brought on former Lions midfielder George Saville just before the break for the injured Marcus Tavernier.

But Millwll relatively comfortably kept the visitors out to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

“It was one of the most frustrating afternoons this season,” Warnock said.

“The first half wasn’t acceptable. The forwards were very poor. We’re at Millwall and you’ve got to be determined. You’ve got to at least graft and I didn’t see that at all in the first half.

“Hence the changes and Tav coming off injured as well. That took it from bad to worse.

“I thought there was a reaction in the second half and I thought we played some decent stuff on a difficult surface without making clear chances. We got in some great positions but the ball just didn’t fall for us.

“Quite a few ricochets fell to their man to clear and we just couldn’t get that goal.”

Millwall led at the break after Grant Hall had turned Jed Wallace’s low cross into his own net.

Warnock added: “I just felt the game was there to be won today, let alone get a point. Even at half-time I thought it was there to be won.

“I’ve never been as disappointed in the strikers as I was today. I thought they were absolutely non-existent first half. You can’t play without strikers.

“I have to bite my tongue a bit but I didn’t see any effort from the three of them.

“I can’t tell you what it’s all about if I’m honest, but I changed it at half-time because I wanted people who were at least going to put their head in.

“It’s the way we lost the game that’s my disappointment.

“I can accept things going against you and you and I can accept sometimes you don’t get the rub of the green, etc.

“But today was unacceptable in the first half. I can’t remember anything sticking up there in the attack

“Not just the three that I brought off, there could have been two or three others I brought off who I was disappointed in as well.”

