‘Outstanding’ – Millwall boss Gary Rowett on one aspect of play against Boro after QPR debacle

GARY Rowett said Millwall were “outstanding” in defence in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions bounced back from Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at QPR with a much more resilient display as Grant Hall’s own goal from Jed Wallace’s cross in the first half proved the difference between the sides.

“After Wednesday night it was going to be a difficult game. We had 24 hours less recovery and we’ve got quite a lot of players with injuries at the moment that are just getting through,” Rowett said.

“The international break comes at a very good time for us to have a rest.

“We worked incredibly hard. They always put you on the back foot with the options in the forward areas they’ve got. They’ve been able to bring on quite a lot of different types of players, they’ve got a lot of place and power at the top end of the pitch.

“I always knew that as the game went on that would be the challenge, to be able to match that.

“There were some good moments first half, when we got it down and played we got into some good positions.

“Danny McNamara had a chance one-on-one with the keeper, Jed had a chance when Mason [Bennett] puts him in.

“There was the goal and two or three other opportunities.

“I was pleased to score but going in at 1-0 you always worry whether it’s going to be a similar game to QPR when we ran out of steam and options.

“But we dug in, we had to weather the storm for 15, 20 minutes in the second half but then we came out of that period and started to get a little bit stronger. We started to break up the pitch to get a little bit of a breather.

“I felt the substitutes helped us to do that.

“I was pleased in the end. Defensively we were outstanding but like any Neil Warnock team there are no easy points, they make you work.”

