TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Middlesbrough – three Lions changes and Connor Mahoney returns

MILLWALL host Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday afternoon in their last fixture before the international break.

The Lions are aiming to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at QPR on Wednesday, and face a Boro side pushing for the play-offs as they are five points off sixth place.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes three changes to his side, as Murray Wallace, Danny McNamara and Billy Mitchell replace Alex Pearce, Mahlon Romeo and Ben Thompson.

Connor Mahoney returns to the match-day squad for the first time since last November.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Evans, Woods; J Wallace, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Williams, Romeo, Ferguson, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Mahoney, Burey.

Here is the Boro side: