CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Middlesbrough

IT feels like one step forward and one back for Millwall with injuries at the moment.

Just as Murray Wallace returns from a broken foot, the news comes that Matt Smith is out with the same injury.

That means the Lions are currently without their two target men and it’s just as well they had that nine-game unbeaten run in January and February because a relegation battle without two of your main goal-getters would have been something to worry about.

Millwall have little tangible to fight for in the last nine games of the season. In each of their previous seven seasons, the Lions’ battle to avoid relegation or their efforts to reach the play-offs have gone down to the last two games.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said he wouldn’t necessarily hand out a number of debuts if their season effectively ends early, but injuries could give some of the younger players opportunities.

Smith joins Kenneth Zohore and Ryan Leonard in the treatment room, while Maikel Kieftenbeld and Connor Mahoney are still doubts.

Including Troy Parrott when he was on loan from Tottenham in the first half of the season, nine first-team players have missed more than a month through injury this campaign.

It’s impossible to quantify how many more points Millwall would have now if they hadn’t had such severe injury problems. But given their struggles in front of goal and that Zohore and Mahoney have shown they can be game-changers, the Lions would surely now be in with a good chance of a top-six challenge.

The other bane of the season has been the performances of some referees and there Rowett would find common ground with Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

Every club could perhaps point to poor decisions from officials but in Millwall’s case the refereeing authorities admitted the Lions should have been awarded three penalties in their 2-1 defeat at Blackburn.

There was also a blatant foul on Shaun Hutchinson in injury-time in another 2-1 loss, at Swansea, when referee Steve Martin bizarrely ordered the corner to be retaken rather than award a spot-kick. That’s a cost of four points and it’s hard to recall any time when Millwall have received soft decisions from referees in their opponents’ penalty areas this season.

Rowett usually likes to keep his counsel when asked about the controversial performances of officials.

For those who see football as an entertainment industry, Warnock, on the other hand, plays the villain to perfection.

After Boro lost to a 97th-minute penalty at Swansea earlier this month, Warnock blasted: “They are all heroes, they all want the celebrity status, don’t they?

“It’s wrong. My lads have been let down by a team of officials who weren’t good enough today.

“[Referees chief] Alan Wiley has got a job on his hands, because they are not good enough, it’s not right. It shouldn’t be decided on an official.

“Because they’ve never played the game and don’t understand getting kicked, or being conned, they don’t know the big decisions. That’s what lets them down, all of them.”

Warnock was expected to challenge for the 10th promotion of his managerial career this season but Boro are in danger of missing out on the play-off.

Former Lions midfielder George Saville should be part of Boro’s side at The Den.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods, Thompson; J Wallace, Bennett.

Match odds: Millwall 6/5 Draw 12/5 Middlesbrough 7/5

Last meeting: Championship (December 12, 2021): Middlesbrough 3-0 Millwall (Watmore 13, 20, Tavernier 15).