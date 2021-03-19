Millwall man has praise for team-mate who was close to leaving for Portsmouth last summer

JED Wallace has hailed the resurgence of his “friend” Ben Thompson this season.

Thompson, 25, has forced his way back into the team after being close to a move to Portsmouth before the start of the season.

Millwall couldn’t find a replacement and Thompson stayed with his boyhood club but couldn’t gain a regular place in Gary Rowett’s team.

Midfielder Thompson started only five league games before Christmas and there was some speculation in January over a move away.

But Rowett’s switch in formation from 5-2-3 to 5-3-2 gave Thompson the chance as an extra midfielder and he has taken it, starting 11 Championship games this year and scoring twice.

Thompson has made 168 appearances in seven seasons as a senior player.

“Thommo’s another bubbly character, the lads love him, he’s a very popular member of our changing room and always has been,” Wallace said.

“I know Thommo a long time, I know his strengths and weaknesses. Thommo will be the first person to admit that he’s not the most well-rounded footballer in the division, but what he does is he affects games. He’s always done that for us.

“In key moments he pops up and he’ll hit one off his shin into the bottom corner. That’s what Thommo is all about, he affects football matches. He’s a big player for us and he’s a massive player to have in our squad.

“This season especially [it’s important to have] that energy and that drive, from people like Thommo and Danny McNamara, having that youthful enthusiasm.

“It’s little things with Thommo: He’ll win a header he never should win and it gives you a lift, especially without the crowd there. The style he plays rubs off on other people.

“It’s been really nice, for me as well because I really like him, he’s a close friend of mine, it’s always nice to see your friends in the team doing well.

“It helps me out because he runs around as much as me, it makes sure I can save a bit more energy.”

Image: Millwall FC