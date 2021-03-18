Player ratings: QPR 3-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat against QPR at Loftus Road on Wednesday night.

Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett put the Lions two goals up at the break, but Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs scored in the second half as the Hoops completed their comeback.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Mark Warburton’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

