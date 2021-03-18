Millwall boss says ability to sign players doesn’t depend on league place – points to something more important

GARY Rowett insisted it won’t hinder Millwall’s ability to sign the players they want in the summer if they don’t finish as high as last season – because it’s the history and the prestige of the club that’s more important.

After finishing eighth last season, Rowett was able to convince Ireland international Troy Parrott to sign from Tottenham and he also recruited Kenneth Zohore, whom West Brom bought for £8million.

Rowett wants to invest in his attack in the next transfer window after Millwall were the lowest scorers in the top 16 last season and are currently the lowest scorers in the top half of the table.

One of Rowett’s main priorities is to sign a central striker that can offer a guarantee of at least 15 goals.

“It’s always better if you finish quite high up the league but I don’t think it’s going to necessarily stop us signing players,” Rowett said.

“We are what we are, we are the type of club we are. We want players to look at where we’ve been the last two seasons and always what sort of team we’ve got, what sort of club it is.

“We want players who want to play for Millwall, not just because maybe we finished two points higher, two places higher.

“It’s more they want to join because they buy into the club, the history, what the club wants from its players.

“I don’t see too much of a problem with that, but obviously the higher you finish of course it’s easier to attract players.”

Rowett is aiming to be the first manager since Dennis Wise in 2005 to lead the Lions to top-10 finishes in the Championship in consecutive seasons.

“We’ve said it before that we’re motivated to finish as high as we can,” Rowett added. “We finished eighth last season, we’d love to finish in that sort of position again, it would be fabulous.

“But at the same time you’ve got a lot of teams in and around us that would love to finish in the top 10.

“We just keep working hard until the last day and I think wherever we finish this season is going to be where we deserve to finish.

“We’ve had to work incredibly hard to get into the top reaches of the division and I think this year we’ve just got to give it our best shot for the last [nine] games and see what happens.

“I’m not displeased so far considering there have been a lot of things we’ve had to go through. We’ve got players still playing that are injured but we’ve got to show that bit of pride and keep going.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the last [nine] games hold for us.”

