‘The team is going to get criticism and I’m going to get criticism’ – Millwall boss on what went wrong at QPR

GARY Rowett refused to criticise his side after they lost 3-2 to QPR after being two goals up – but said some players struggled to maintain their intensity in the second half of the London derby.

Millwall went in 2-0 up at half-time through goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett but Jordy de Wijs scored in the 86th minute to complete the Hoops’ comeback.

Millwall were missing target men Matt Smith and Kenneth Zohore, while Ryan Leonard, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Connor Mahoney were also injured.

It meant Rowett had fewer options on the bench but Shaun Hutchinson missed two chances to make it 3-0 and then 3-1 as Millwall paid the price for that and poor defending.

“The first goal [for QPR] changes the game. If you’re 2-0 up and you have a glorious chance at the start of the second half to make it 3-0 I think that takes the game away from QPR,” Rowett said.

“If you don’t take it then they score quite quickly after it and as we know 2-0 sounds like a great scoreline but as soon as they score at that point it gave them a real lift.

“I felt as though first half we were working really hard to get into the areas we got into and then second half we had five- or 10-minute spells when we had a few players that just seemed to struggle with that intensity and maybe maintaining that intensity.

“Sometimes then you’re looking to the bench to make some of those changes and it’s quite hard at the moment to make the changes to swing the game back in your favour.

“It’s as simple as that.

“It’s a combination of not being able to maintain that energy level and making three really poor mistakes.

“They’ve made mistakes and we’ve not punished them at that end. We’ve made mistakes and they’ve punished us three times.

“For that we probably got what we deserved in the end.”

Wallace and Bennett have formed a new partnership this year and have scored seven league goals between them since the start of January.

Rowett said: “Mason and Jed were excellent tonight as the two strikers. Where we need to help them is by getting more bodies forward from behind the ball. We didn’t do that well enough.

“I thought they were really bright, Mason looks a goal threat and a physical presence up there. Jed worked extremely hard and was excellent all night.

“Having lost the game after being 2-0 up the team is going to get criticism and I’m going to get criticism but I think the team have worked hard.

“I don’t think they’ve not tried, we worked as hard as we could but one or two maybe struggled to keep going and that was our issue.”

