Millwall boss Gary Rowett reacts after the Lions blow two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at QPR

GARY Rowett said Millwall didn’t do their defensive jobs properly after the Lions blew a two-goal half-time lead at QPR to lose 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett put the Lions 2-0 up at the break as Millwall seemed set to end their 32-year wait for a win at Loftus Road.

But Charlie Austin pulled a goal back six minutes into the second half before Stefan Johansen equalised in the 67th minute.

And the Hoops completed their remarkable comeback when Jordy de Wijs scored the winner four minutes from time.

“I’m disappointed with our defending second half,” Rowett said. “I thought the first half we were excellent. After the first five or 10 minutes we got to grips with QPR and looked very good, we moved the ball as well as we’ve moved it for quite a while.

“We had some very good chances and took two of them. The first goal was excellent, great ball from Woodsy [Ryan Woods] and good finish from Jed.

“Then Woodsy puts Mason in and he should score and doesn’t but makes amends for it by scoring the second.

“So we probably could have gone in maybe three goals up with the chances that we had. Even though QPR looked really bright I didn’t think they had many clear-cut chances first half.

“We spoke about maintaining that intensity. It was probably one of the most intense recent games in terms of the energy levels required. It was a quick-paced game which was nice to see but it means you have to work a lot harder to maintain it.

“For us to concede so early in the second half, we knew the importance of it, it was a really poor goal. Charlie Austin just gets in front of us, it was quite far out so for them to score with one ball and one header for me is really disappointing.

“We had a chance just before that to go 3-0 up and we should have taken it. We have another chance after it to go 3-1 up and we don’t take it. If you miss chances you’re always susceptible at the other end.

“The second goal was equally as poor and then the third goal we let their man through on a set-piece and we concede again.

“We’ve had three moments in the game when we didn’t do our jobs. At a place like this they’ve got some good forward players and they’ve punished us.”

Image: Millwall FC