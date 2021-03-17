REPORT: Queens Park Rangers 3-2 Millwall

By Jake Sanders at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

JORDY De Wijs scored an 86th-minute winner as Millwall squandered a 2-0 lead at Loftus Road for the second time in four seasons to lose at QPR.

First-half goals from Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett put Gary Rowett’s men in complete control in west London.

But Shaun Hutchinson missed two gilt-edge chances either side of Charlie Austin’s strike before Stefan Johansen equalised and then De Wijs headed home with four minutes remaining to steal it for QPR.

Millwall stay 10th in the Championship after their third defeat in five matches.

Match details

It was the visitors that started the brighter, though, and broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when George Evans did brilliantly to win back possession, allowing Ryan Woods to pick up the loose ball and find Wallace, who composed himself before firing an excellent finish into the far corner across Seny Dieng.

QPR thought they had levelled almost immediately as Rob Dickie headed home from close range following De Wijs’ flick-on, but the Rangers defender was adjudged to have been in an offside position and the goal was therefore disallowed.

The hosts had another chance moments later, with Dickie once again rising highest from Lyndon Dykes’ long throw, but Bartosz Bialkowski came to the Lions’ rescue with fine reflexes from point-blank range.

But Millwall were always dangerous on the counter-attack and should have doubled their advantage in the 38th minute when Woods found Bennett with a glorious chipped pass, but the former Derby County frontman was unable to beat Dieng from close range, when perhaps he expected the flag to be raised.

But seconds later Bennett made no mistake as he acrobatically fired the Lions into a two-goal advantage with his third goal in five games after Jake Cooper had flicked on Mahlon Romeo’s throw-in.

With Millwall’s tails up, the half-time whistle threatened their momentum, but moments after the interval, Gary Rowett’s team should have made the points safe, only for Hutchinson to skew wide following another Cooper knockdown.

And the Lions were made to pay for that missed opportunity on 51 minutes when Austin got the faintest of touches to Geoff Cameron’s cross to glance home past Bialkowski and reduce the deficit.

However, despite QPR piling forward in numbers, it was Millwall that should have gone 3-1 ahead, with Hutchinson once again the guilty party – this time firing over from eight yards from Wallace’s free-kick.

QPR continued to pile forward and levelled with 23 minutes remaining as Dykes and Lee Wallace combined and Johansen steered home from close range.

Had it not been for another good stop from Bialkowski, Austin would have put Rangers ahead for the first time before Wallace squandered an even better chance to win it when he failed to connect properly with Albert Adomah’s dangerous cross.

But the home side did win it with four minutes remaining as De Wijs got ahead of Alex Pearce at the near post to glance an inch-perfect header into the far-corner to complete the turnaround.

Lions’ Loftus Road hoodoo continues

It’s one of those strange records that football throws up. QPR, in west London, are Millwall’s bogey team and no matter what the Lions do they can’t end their 32-year wait for a win at Loftus Road.

It was February 1989 when the sides were in the top flight that Millwall last won in QPR’s backyard. They seemed well on their way to ending that run of 10 games without a win when they went in 2-0 up at the break.

It was hard to see how they could draw it from there let alone lose it.

Yet they somehow threw away all the points. Hutchinson had chances to extend the advantage but then Millwall fell apart at the back.

The Lions received a dressing-down from Rowett after last season’s 4-3 defeat here. It’s unlikely they were spared a similar blast on Wednesday night.

Mason Bennett finding his form

It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for the ex-Derby attacker, but since becoming a regular in the side he’s found his feet – and his scoring boots.

Having scored winners in the recent victories over Reading and Preston, plus an impressive opener at Barnsley last month, Bennett continued his excellent form in front of goal by putting Millwall 2-0 ahead.

Bennett had missed a far easier chance moments earlier, but quickly put that to the back of his mind to brilliantly fire past Dieng for his fifth Championship goal of the campaign, meaning only Wallace, with eight, has scored more for the Lions in the league this season.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett names Scott Malone in his starting line-up after he couldn’t play against Derby, whilst Murray Wallace dropped to the bench in place of Junior Tiensia.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce (Burey, 90), Cooper, Malone; Evans (Bradshaw, 90), Woods (Mitchell, 77), Thompson (Williams, 77); J Wallace, Bennett (Bodvarsson, 77).

Subs: Fielding, McNamara, M Wallace, Mitchell, Williams, Ferguson, Burey, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson.

Image: Millwall FC