TEAM NEWS: QPR vs. Millwall – Lions side shows one change for derby as wing-back returns
MILLWALL have made the short trip to west London for their derby against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.
The Lions are aiming to strengthen their place in the top half and close the gap to Cardiff in ninth to three points.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett names Scott Malone in his starting line-up after he couldn’t play against Derby. Murray Wallace drops to the bench in place of Junior Tiensia.
5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods, Thompson; J Wallace, Bennett.
Subs: Fielding, McNamara, M Wallace, Mitchell, Williams, Ferguson, Burey, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson.
Here is the QPR side:
👊 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥'𝗦!
Tonight's #QPR team presented by @LtdPantum.#QPRMIL pic.twitter.com/Nd4tOOfKzp
— QPR FC (@QPR) March 17, 2021