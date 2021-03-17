Millwall boss hasn’t spoken about Loftus Road jinx as Lions aim to end 32-year run at QPR

MILLWALL haven’t won at Loftus Road in more than 32 years – but that’s not something Gary Rowett has mentioned to his players ahead of tonight’s game.

The last time the Lions tasted victory at the home of their London rivals was in February 1989, when they won their First Division clash 2-1 through goals from Jimmy Carter and Tony Cascarino.

Millwall have since gone 10 games without a win at Loftus Road, losing five and drawing five, including their 4-3 defeat last season that ended their top-six chances.

“No, haven’t mentioned it at all,” Rowett said “ It’s another game we want to win, it’s another game we’ll do everything we can to win.

“Whatever record’s there has been previous to me. I played there once and lost last season in a crucial game for us.

“QPR have been going equally as well as us since the turn of the year.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for us but we’ve got to try and go there to get a result.”

Meanwhile, Rowett said striker Kenneth Zohore and midfielder Ryan Leonard are on course to return in April.

The pair did some light fitness work at Calmont Road yesterday.

“They’re on course but there’s a lot of work to do with those two,” Rowett said. “They’re making good progress but it’s too soon to say a specific date for when they’ll be back.”

