Update on Millwall pair as they train ahead of QPR and Middlesbrough before international break

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said that Connor Mahoney is “unlikely” to be available to face QPR on Wednesday evening but hasn’t fully ruled out the winger.

Mahoney trained on Tuesday along with Maikel Kieftenbeld, though the latter is not expected to be back until after the international break.

Mahoney has been out since November with quad injuries.

“He’s very unlikely for tomorrow and unlikely for the weekend [against Middlesbrough] but at least with a week’s training under his belt it’s a slightly more sensible conversation to be had,” Rowett said.

“He’s been out for a long time but it’s nice that he’s out training and he feels pretty good. He’s not far away from at least being fit and available, so that’s a bonus.

“Maikel’s not as far on as Connor but the scan results have been fairly positive and we’re hoping over the next week we’ll see a marked improvement.

“Going into the international break I would hope to have Maikel available after it but he’ll have to pass a few tests before we get to that point.

“I’m hopeful of having Maikel available for the Rotherham game.”

