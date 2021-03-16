Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Connor Mahoney takes part in training as Millwall prepare for derby against Queens Park Rangers

CONNOR Mahoney was involved in Tuesday’s training session at Calmont Road as the Millwall squad prepared for tomorrow’s London derby at QPR. 

Mahoney has been out since November 7 with quad injuries.

Lions midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld took part in some light work. He hasn’t played since he damaged his hamstring in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 6.

Kenneth Zohore and Ryan Leonard (both ankle injuries) also did some fitness work but aren’t expected to be back until after the international break.

Kenneth Zohore, left, and Ryan Leonard

