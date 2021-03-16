CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: QPR vs. Millwall

MILLWALL will be without their two main target men as they attempt to win at Queens Park Rangers for the first time in more than 32 years.

Matt Smith’s broken foot means he joins Kenneth Zohore in the treatment room.

The Lions are without Ryan Leonard while Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld are still doubts.

Murray Wallace should be available after playing 67 minutes on his return to the team for the first time since January 2 in Millwall’s 1-0 win at Derby on Saturday.

Gary Rowett will also be boosted by the availability of Scott Malone after the left wing-back couldn’t play against his parent club at the weekend.

Millwall’s aim now is to try to finish in the top 10 in consecutive seasons in the second tier for the first time since 2005, when Dennis Wise led the team to two 10th-place finishes.

Millwall’s record against QPR over three decades is abysmal. They have won just two of the last 19 games between the sides – 2-0 in March 2011 and 1-0 in December 2017, both in the Championship at The Den – and haven’t beaten the Hoops at Loftus Road since February 1989 when the sides finished level on 53 points in the First Division.

After their London derby against Mark Warburton’s side, the Lions host Middlesbrough on Saturday before the international break.

QPR are in a similar position to Millwall for the rest of the season with neither a play-off challenge nor a relegation battle to concern them.

After no wins in nine games they were 19th on December 29 after a 1-1 draw at Norwich, just five points above the bottom three.

But they have won eight of their 13 league games this year and are currently 13th, three points behind Millwall in 10th.

After successive wins against Bristol City and Wycombe, the Hoops lost 1-0 at home to Huddersfield on Saturday.

“It’s just the nature of the Championship,” Warburton said that defeat. “The games are coming thick and fast.

“We started off a little bit slowly, then got to grips with it – we got Ilias [Chair] and Chrissy [Willock] either side of [Jonathan] Hogg in midfield, getting a half-turn – and we dominated that spell.

“We looked very dangerous, the ball was coming into the box, but you’ve got to get the rewards – they’re the moments of a game where you can change it, go 1-0 up at half-time.

“They’d have to come out and be more open and we’d have more space to play in, but you’ve got to earn the right to play.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods, Thompson; J Wallace, Bradshaw.

Match odds: QPR 7/4 Draw 9/4 Millwall 11/5

Last meeting: Championship (December 8, 2020): Millwall 1-1 QPR (Bodvarsson 70; Chair 53).

Image: Millwall FC