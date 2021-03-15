‘Begged, stolen and borrowed’ – Millwall boss on ex-Derby players who helped Lions to Rams win

GARY Rowett is thrilled with how well George Evans has settled at Millwall – after the versatile player moved into midfield to help the Lions to a 1-0 win at his former club Derby on Saturday.

Evans, 26, moved to Millwall from the Rams for an undisclosed fee in January.

The former Manchester City man has played mostly as part of a back three, but with club skipper Alex Pearce – a free-transfer signing from Derby – coming into the side Evans moved forward to play alongside Ryan Woods and Ben Thompson.

Mason Bennett, whom Millwall signed from Derby for a small fee last summer, also started at Pride Park. Scott Malone, who is currently on loan from Derby and has scored five goals this season, couldn’t play against his parent club.

Another former Derby player, goalkeeper Frank Fielding, was on the bench.

Evans has started all nine games since he joined the Lions, winning five and drawing two.

“He’s settled in brilliantly for us,” Rowett said. “He’s played as part of a back three most of the time.

“I just wanted to see if I could release him into midfield. It’s always difficult to try and play both roles once the game’s in front of you, you’ve got a bit more time to react as a midfielder with things going on 360 degrees around you.

“Maybe today wasn’t his best game he’s had for us but he’s been fabulous for what we paid for someone who’s a good age who I think didn’t play as many games as he’d like at Derby.

“For us he can settle into a position and be a big player.

“I think we can always give that opportunity to a player, like Mason, he didn’t play much here, but gets a chance to almost be a main player for us.

“Sometimes you have to move on to get your career going in the right direction, so certainly for George it has been excellent.

“Malone’s been probably our most attacking player from left wing-back.

“So yeah, we’ve begged a few, borrowed a few and stolen a few from Derby and we are quite pleased with the ones we’ve got.

“We are focussed now on winning games and trying to get into the top 10.”

